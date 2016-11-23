Jo Cox killer joins Hartlepool triple murderer on list of prisoners never to be released

MP murderer Thomas Mair joins an infamous band of prisoners locked up for life.

The 53-year-old was jailed for life on Wednesday after he was convicted of stabbing and shooting Labour Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in Birstall, West Yorkshire, last June.

Triple Hartlepool murderer Arthur Hutchinson.

Among those also serving a whole-life tariff are Hartlepool triple murderer Arthur Hutchinson, now 75, who butchered three members of the Laitner family in Dore, Sheffield, and raped a fourth after a wedding in October 1983.

He was Britain’s most wanted man before he was detained a fortnight later in fields near Greatham after returning to his hometown.

Repeated appeals to overturn the whole-life tariff have failed although Hutchinson is believed to be launching another appeal.

Among the other prisoners for who life means life - either through terms imposed by judges or home secretaries - are:

Police hunt Arthur Hutchinson in Greatham in 1983.

Dennis Nilsen

Killed who 15 men, cutting up, boiling and burning their bodies, in the early 1980s at two addresses in North London.

He was originally sentenced to life in 1984 with a recommendation that he should serve a minimum of 25 years until that was later increased to a whole life tariff by the Home Secretary.

Rosemary West

The judge at her trial in 1995 recommended that the “House of Horrors” killer serve a minimum 25 years for 10 murders although the Home Secretary later decided on a whole-life tariff.

West, believed to be jailed at Durham Prison, was arrested along with husband Fred, who committed suicide while awaiting trial, in Gloucester in 1995.

She is the only woman said to be on the current list.

Peter Sutclife

The Yorkshire Ripper was convicted in 1981 of the murders of 13 women across Yorkshire and Lancashire between 1975-80.

There was widespread anger when the lorry driver was later moved to a supposedly cushier secure hospital on mental health grounds.

Yet experts recently declared that the 70-year-old former grave digger, originally from Bradford, had overcome any problems and was fit enough to be returned to prison.

Jeremy Bamber

Convicted of slaying his adoptive parents, sister and her twin sons at the family’s farmhouse in Essex in 1986 so that he could receive his inheritance.

Another who has had constant appeals dismissed although he is expected to launch a fresh bid in the belief that his sister was responsible for the gun attacks before shooting herself.