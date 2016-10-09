Killer Clown masks and imitation knife seized at primary school

Two clown masks and what appears to be an imitation knife have been seized at a primary school.

Police confiscated the items from two 12 year old boys as the Killer Clown horror craze hits the North East.

People dressing as killer clowns craze has spread across the region

Officers said the boys "decided to go to attend Howletch Primary School and scare the children in the playground". They were dealt with by police.

Both males were taken home to their parents following the incident at the school in Peterlee.

Police said: "Anyone else who wishes to copy this 'Killer Clown' craze may be arrested, even if it is just a prank."