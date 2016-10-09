Killer clown pranksters face being arrested, say police.

Police have warned people posing as killer clowns could be arrested after two boys were dealt with by officers as they aimed to scare children in a primary school.

Police confiscated two clown masks and what appears to be an imitation knife from two 12 year old boys.

Items seized by police.

Officers say the boys "decided to go to attend Howletch Primary School and scare the children in the playground".

Both males were taken home to their parents following the incident at the school in Peterlee.

Police said: "Anyone else who wishes to copy this 'killer clown' craze may be arrested, even if it is just a prank."