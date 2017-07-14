Knife amnesty aims to prevent hundreds of crimes each year involving blades

A knife amnesty is being launched next week aimed at taking dangerous weapons off the streets.

Cleveland Police is once again supporting a national knife amnesty under the name Operation Sceptre in a bid to tackle knife crime.

Following the last successful campaign in May, where 172 knives and sharp objects were handed in, officers are urging people to surrender their knives for the latest national campaign which begins on Monday, July 17, and ends on Sunday, July 23.

In 2016, Police in Cleveland received hundreds of reports of incidents where a knife or sharp implement was used, 381 people were assaulted resulting in an injury, there were 8 attempted murders, 39 threats to kill, 96 robberies and 489 vehicles were damaged.

Officers will be actively encouraging people to surrender their knives or sharp objects without fear of prosecution.

Those with objects to surrender can put them in the knife bins available at the four main police stations, including Hartlepool, between 8am and 8pm.

Superintendent Dave Sutherland said: “We recently had a successful knife amnesty and we are now appealing again for anyone who may have missed out on the opportunity to surrender their knives and sharp objects during the last campaign to do so during our next one.

“The aim of the knife amnesty is to reduce the opportunity of violent crime taking place as knives and sharp objects can be deadly if they are in the wrong hands. We would like more people to participate in this campaign to keep our communities safe and keep people from harm.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, added: “The knife amnesty is a great opportunity for people to surrender their knives and sharp objects without fear of prosecution. I’ve always supported this campaign and I firmly believe that our communities will be much safer as a result of the amnesty which is my utmost priority.”

Once items are surrendered they will be safely disposed of.

If you have information about knife crime please contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.