Man arrested over assault which left Hartlepool woman fighting for her liife

Police in Hartlepool have arrested a man in connection with a serious assault on a woman in the town.

The 40-year-old man was arrested by officers last night following the attack in the early hours of yesterday morning at a house in Stephen Street.

A 24-year-old woman was found with serious neck injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened at around 3.20am yesterday and the woman's injuries have been described as "life changing".

A Cleveland Police spokesman said anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area of Stephen Street in the early hours of yesterday morning are asked to contact Detective Inspector David Snaith, at Cleveland Police, on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.