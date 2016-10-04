Man assaulted outside Hartlepool pizza shop

A man was taken to hospital after he was hit in the face outside of a pizza shop.

Police are appealing for information after a 47-year-old man was assaulted outside Al Chinos pizzeria on Clavering Road in Hartlepool.

The incident occurred on Saturday 26th August at 9:25pm when the victim was approached by a man who hit him in the face with a glass object resulting in him having two black eyes and a cut to his right eye.

The victim was treated at the University Hospital of North Tees and was later discharged.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-20s, around 5 ft 11 “ tall, of medium build and pale complexion with mousy brown ‘short back and sides’ style of hair. He was wearing a black short sleeved t-shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Michaela Sanderson on the 101 non-emergency number. Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.