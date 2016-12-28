Man charged with Christmas hospital burglary

A man has been charged by police over an alleged burglary at James Cook University Hospital just before Christmas.

The crime is said to have taken place on December 23 in the changing rooms of the Accident and Emergency Department of the Middlesbrough hospital, which is the area’s major trauma centre.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve and has been charged with burglary.

He was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, December 26.

A 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses are asked to contact DC Andrew Cartwright from Middlesbrough

Volume Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org