Man cleared of attacking Hartlepool MP admits separate assault charge

A political activist who was cleared of assaulting his MP has now admitted attacking another man in an unrelated incident.

Anthony Rowbotham was found not guilty of three alleged offences against Hartlepool MP Iain Wright last year.

Mr Wright, who has announced he is not standing in June's General Election, claimed Rowbotham had jostled and verbally abused him as he delivered election leaflets for the 2015 election.

Rowbotham admitted speaking to the MP about political matters but denied any assault took place.

He was found not guilty of two offences by a jury and cleared of a charge of harassment at the direction of the trial judge.

Rowbotham was back in the dock of Teesside Crown Court earlier this week charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton said the offence would unlikely to be met with a custodial sentence if it was admitted.

Following discussions with Duncan Mcreddie, defending, Rowbottham pleaded guilty to assaulting Kenneth Robinson, occasioning him actual bodily harm, on February 26.

Judge Bourne-Arton adjourned the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Rowbotham, 44, of Oakley Gardens, Hartlepool, was bailed to return to the court to be dealt with on May 11.