Man faces trial for alleged sex attacks on seven schoolgirls in Hartlepool

A man is facing trial for alleged sex attacks on seven schoolgirls.

Scott Kitching, 20, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday facing eight charges of committing sexual assaults in Hartlepool this year.

Kitching pleaded not guilty to all counts and his bail was extended until next year.

Kitching, whose address was given in court as Poplar View, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, faces a 10-day trial starting on April 9.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Simon Bourne-Arton granted an application by prosecutor Matthew Bean for special measures to be used when the child complainants give evidence.