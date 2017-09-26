Man held on suspicion of explosives offences after counter-terrorism operation in North East

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences, counter terrorism police have said.

Specialist search teams were on the scene in Cedar Road, Fenham, Newcastle, as part of a planned operation.

Northumbria Police reassured local people that the area was safe.

The arrest was not thought to be terror-related and officers have found nothing of concern.

A spokeswoman for the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said the arrested man was being held at a local police station.

She said: "A property and a premises are being searched as part of the investigation which is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and Northumbria Police.

"This is a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation."

Chief Inspector John Heckels said: "We would like to reassure the local community that there is nothing to suggest that there was, or is, any risk to people in the area.

"We have extra officers in the area to reassure people and anyone with any concerns can speak to us by ringing 101."