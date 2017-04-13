Man in court after police stand-off

A man has appeared in court today charged in connection with a disturbance which led to a five-hour stand off with police.

Luther Ankonum, 26, also known as Luther Smith, of Fairclough Court, Peterlee, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates Court charged with four counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of criminal damage and also charges of common assault, affray, driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

The 26-year-old appeared in the dock flanked by three police officers.

No pleas were entered and defence solicitor David Malone made no application for bail.

The case was adjourned to Durham Crown Court on May 11. Ankonum was remanded in custody.

It follows an incident in Barsloan Grove, in Peterlee, on Tuesday night when a man was seen hurling roofing tiles from the roof of a house.

The police helicopter and County Durham Fire and Rescue Service were drafted into the scene, with roads blocked off to ensure people were kept at a safe distance.