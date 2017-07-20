Man jailed for carrying knife with serrated blade 'to frighten off kids'

A man who was jailed for nine years for a stabbing was caught by police with a knife after he was released.

Barry Jemmett, 34, was jailed again at Teesside Crown Court after a member of the public reported him to police.

Jemmett, who had served the nine years for wounding with intent, had three more convictions for carrying knives.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters said that he was seen showing the latest knife to a man in Hartlepool town centre on May 20.

It was a flick knife with a five inch blade and a serrated edge and a very sharp point.

Officers went to York Road at lunchtime because of a report of a man with a knife.

Jemmett was spoken to because he matched the description of the knifeman and he said: "It's because of that kid who has been following me around causing trouble."

He said that he had been bullied by youths following him and threatening him.

He did not intend to use the knife to harm anybody but for protection, the court heard.

Miss Masters said that he faced the minimum six months jail sentence because of his three previous convictions for carrying a knife, and he was under a community sentence.

Andrew Teate, defending, said that Jemmett was not brandishing the knife, but he had it tucked down his surgical sock after breaking his leg retrieving a child's ball from a roof.

He said that Jemmett was now facing another operation on his leg.

Judge Peter Armstrong told him:"You said you had it with you to frighten off kids, a five-inch blade with a serrated edge and a very sharp point.

"Your previous record is obviously an aggravating feature, three previous for having knives and a breach only last year. At the time you were subject to a community sentence for theft, non-dwelling burglary and assault.

"I can give you credit for the progress you have made and your timely guilty plea. But I am afraid there is no avoiding an immediate custodial sentence."

Jemmett, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight months after he pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.