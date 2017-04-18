Man taken to hospital with knife wound following Hartlepool assault

One man has been taken to hospital suffering from a knife wound following an assault in Hartlepool.

Police were called to York Road around 3.40pm on Monday, April 17, to a report of a man with a knife wound to his arm.

The 54-year-old man was taken to James Cook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cleveland Police have confirmed he is in a stable condition and said no arrests have been made at present.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A number of people came to the aid of the victim in the street and officers would ask that those people, and any witnesses to the incident, come forward and speak to Detective Constable Bonnie Dowson from Cleveland Police Major Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."