Man threatened with knife at Hartlepool Tesco store

Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly threatened with a knife outside of a Tesco Express in Hartlepool.
The suspect is alleged to have approached the victim outside Tesco Express, Throston, and threatened him with a knife last night.
They have then both got into a taxi to the area of Mounston Close, Hartlepool, where the suspect has stolen items from the victim’s home.
This is believed to have occurred between 9.30pm – 10pm.
Police are appealing to trace the taxi driver that may be a key witness. Also police would like to speak to anyone else with any information about this incident to contact DC 1755 Clark on 101.
