Man who stabbed ex-partner in neck and left her paralysed 'only wanted to frighten her', court told

A man who stabbed his former partner in the neck leaving her paralysed claimed he only wanted to frighten her.

On the first day of his trial for attempted murder, Alex Gebreys admitted wounding Sehma Kidani, 24, with intent to do her grievous bodily harm.

Gebreys crept into Ms Kidani's home in Stephen Street in Hartlepool in the early hours and stabbed her as she lay in bed with the couple's young son, a jury at Teesside Crown Court heard.

"Ms Kidani was stabbed seven times," said Mark Giuliani, prosecuting. "She was found covered in blood, as was her son who was in the bed with her.

"A blood-stained knife was found at the top of the stairs.

"The attack happened in November, and Ms Kidani remains in hospital.

"She was initially paralysed from the neck down, but has since gained some limited movement to her left side."

The court heard Gebreys told police he had stabbed Ms Kidani once and scratched her face because he wanted to frighten her.

Gebreys, 30, of no fixed abode, denies attempted murder on November 23, last year.

The trial is expected to take three days.

