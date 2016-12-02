Masked men attack elderly pair in their Peterlee home

Police are hunting three masked robbers armed with planks of wood who attacked two elderly residents in their own home.

The men targeted a property in Bailey Rise, Peterlee at around 9pm last night.

After barging their way into the property the robbers demanded cash.

They took a number of valuables and left in a car.

The couple were left extremely shaken by the incident.

Det Insp Andy Smith, of Peterlee CID, said: “This is a sickening incident.

“This innocent couple have been targeted for no apparent reason and put through a horrific ordeal.

“I would like to reassure residents that incidents of this nature are very rare in this community and I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us immediately.”

Contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting log number 392 of December 1 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.