Mum sexually assaulted while out walking child in pushchair

A mum was sexually assaulted while walking with her young child.

She was walking through Seaton Carew Park in Station Lane at around midnight on Wednesday, September 7 into Thursday, September 8.

The 35-year- old woman was pushing a pushchair through the park when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted.

Officers cordoned off the park earlier today whilst investigations were carried out in the area.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Amy Campbell, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone that may be able to assist with our inquiries. The victim was out walking with a young child in a pushchair at the time of the incident. If anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the park around the time of the attack then please contact us.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant Amy Campbell from Cleveland Police Major Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org