Murder investigation after Hartlepool man, 56, dies following incident

Police are treating the death of a man who died in Hartlepool as a murder inquiry.

Stanley Burgon, 56, has died after an incident at his home in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, late on Friday evening.

Mr Burgon was being treated at James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough, for serious head injuries.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said he died on Monday.

Murder probe launched as Hartlepool attack victim uses fight for life



They continued: "Police are now treating this death as a murder inquiry. A post mortem has taken place and further tests are to be carried out."

He added: “A 32-year-old female and the 42-year-old male who were arrested in connection with the incident still remain on police bail and inquiries are continuing.”

The man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the woman on suspicion of assault.

Police investigating the incident believe it may have been linked to an earlier incident at an address in St Oswald’s Street, Hartlepool, at 8.33pm on Friday.

There, the front door was boarded up and a window was smashed.

Laura Smith, 21, who lives opposite the house in Rydal Street, said: “There were three police cars, a police van, two ambulances and an ambulance response car.

She added: “The police were there all day but nobody has come to the door except to ask if we have heard anything.”

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said he believed a man and woman lived at the address.

Inquiries into both incidents are continuing, and anyone with any information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11