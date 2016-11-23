Murder probe launched as Hartlepool attack victim loses fight for life

The death of a Hartlepool man is now being treated as a murder inquiry, police have said.

Stanley Burgon, 56, suffered serious head injuries at his home address in Rydal Street on Friday.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment but died on Monday.

Cleveland Police say they are now treating his death as a murder inquiry.

A 32-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident still remain on police bail.