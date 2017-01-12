Norma Bell murder trial begins: Man in court accused of killing widowed mother-of-nine

A drug user short of cash murdered a pensioner in her own home and set fire to it to try to cover his tracks, a court heard.

Gareth Dack, 33, is accused of killing 79-year-old Norma Bell, a former foster mother, for money by strangling her with an electric cable.

Family approved photo of murder victim Norma Bell. Provided by Cleveland Police

He denies murder and arson in a trial at Teesside Crown Court that is expected to last for two weeks.

The prosecution say Norma, a much-loved mother of nine, was murdered sometime overnight at her home in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, between Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 last year.

The court heard that on the night she was killed her landline was used three times to call adult chatlines on the soft porn TV channel Babestation.

Norma’s body was pulled from the house by firefighters at about 8.30am on Sunday, April 3, after reports of smoke coming from the property.

Forensic team in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool.

An electric cable was wrapped tightly around her neck, said prosecuting barrister Christopher Tehrani QC.

Fires had been started deliberately in her bedroom upstairs, which had been the subject of an untidy search, and in a downstairs reception area where Norma’s body was found.

Both blazes caused substantial damage.

Two hobs on a gas cooker had been left on but luckily did not ignite.

Mr Tehrani said: “The prosecution submits that Gareth Dack is the person who murdered Mrs Bell and then set fire to her house.”

Samples of Dack’s DNA were found on numerous items at the scene.

Three footprints matching those of his trainers were found on the lid of a wheelie bin in the back yard of the property.

Dack, a childhood friend of one of Norma’s children, was said to have been short of money at the time due to being off sick from a well-paid job and had borrowed £10 from Norma on the Easter Saturday.

The scene at Westbourne Road in Hartlepool following the death of Mrs Bell.

Dack, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, denies the charges.

Trial continues.