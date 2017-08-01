Northumbria Police Chief Constable Steve Ashman to step down

The most senior officer in Northumbria Police has announced he is to step down.

Steve Ashman has announced he stand down from the role and retire in November of this year after 30 years in policing.

Chief Constable Ashman, who was born and raised in South Tyneside, joined the Metropolitan Police in 1987 where he served in a variety of roles for 15 years before transferring to Cleveland Police in 2002 to become a superintendent.

He served in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough before moving to the force's HQ. Chief Constable Ashman then joined Northumbria Police as a Chief Police Officer in 2009.

Speaking as he announced his retirement, the top officer said: "I have served for 30 years in three different forces and it is time for me to move on. I am hugely proud of each and every one of the officers and staff that work within Northumbria and I am constantly humbled by the work they do every single day.

"That they continue to do this under the most immense pressure and with fewer and fewer resources makes them all the more remarkable. I have enjoyed an excellent partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and I will always be grateful to Dame Vera for giving me the opportunity to lead this force and the personal support she has always given to me.”

"I look forward to pursuing opportunities away from policing and to spend time with my family. Thank you.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC paid tribute to Chief Constable Ashman's service.

She said: "Mr Ashman has served our communities for thirty years, the latter part of his career here in Northumbria. He has had a remarkable career, making a positive difference in every role he has undertaken.

"He has led Northumbria through a difficult period financially, but his policing skills and knowledge have ensured that we have been able to secure the resources to provide the policing services that local residents prioritise.

"It has been a pleasure working with Chief Constable Ashman and I would like to thank him, personally and on behalf of our staff and communities for everything he has done, he will be missed and we all wish him well. He can look back on his career with a proud sense of achievement."