Oliver leads the way at Manor Community Academy for GCSE success

Bright Oliver Lawton got what is believed to be Manor Community Academy's best ever GCSE results.

He was delighted to learn he achieved 13 passes today, including the highest possible new grade 9 in maths, English and English literature.

Oliver also secured seven A*s and an A in further maths.

Top girl at the academy was 16-year-old Chloe Wanley, from the Fens, with an impressive two grade 9s, one grade 8, five A*, three As and an A in additional maths.

After her A-levels, she hopes to study at university in America.

Chloe said: "I want to go into law or medicine."

Other students who did particularly well were Graham Lightfoot, Teona Riddick, Katie Steele, Ben Hedley. Leo Neville, Victoria Cranney and Adam Haif.

Leo, 16, from Rossmere, I'm a bit surprised. I didn't expect to get an eight in maths. I was thinking I would have been fine with a six."

Overall, Manor Community Academy saw strong year on year improvement across the board for GCSE success.

Principal Anne Malcolm said: "They have worked hard to achieve some excellent results and a significant number have overcome some real barriers to achieve at good levels.

"I am very proud of all of our students and staff and would particularly like to praise the excellent attitude of the students and the positive support from our parents and carers.

"This is a good set of results for us. Our aim is to ensure that every child fulfils their potential and is fully equipped to proceed confidently to the next stage in their life - whether this is into further study or training."

Manor is one of 10 secondary academies sponsored by the Northern Education Trust.

Ian Kershaw, chief executive of the trust, added: "These results reflect a huge amount of hard work and Manor Community Academy is to be congratulated."