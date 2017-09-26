Police appeal after suspected stolen coin collection recovered from Hartlepool house

Police are appealing for help to trace the owners, or buyers, of suspected stolen commemorative coins which have been recovered from a house in Hartlepool following a search.

Officers discovered several coins and documentation to suggest that other coins had been sold at auction on August 19.

Coins recovered from Hartlepool house.

Many of the coins are in presentation boxes and police believed that they may have been catalogued by the owner as they have small white stickers on them with what is believed to be Arabic writing.

Officers also recovered some items of jeweller and historic postcards.

The items recovered by police are:

12 x Virgin Island Crown Coins in wooden presentation case

12 x Famous Historic Figure Coins in Wooden presentation case

Queen Elizabeth II 40th Anniversary Coin Collection in wooden presentation case

Collection of German Commemorative Coins (1871-2001) in light brown leather presentation case

Queen Elizabeth II 80th Birthday Coin Collection in presentation case

4 x Britannia Silver Proof Coin Collection with each box containing four coins

1 x Black Royal Mint Presentation Box containing a Silver £10 commemorative coin

1 x Blue Presentation case containing four commemorative £1 coins

1 x Red Presentation case containing four commemorative £1 coins (1984-1987)

1 x Blue velvet presentation case containing a Millennium Stirling coins collection

Queen Elizabeth II 80th Birthday Coin Collection in blue presentation case

2 x Hero Ninja Turtle medal collections

Box of postcards that are, from the stamps upon them, pre 1971 with the postcard recipients being from the Peterborough, Buckinghamshire areas

Presentation set of Nigerian Bank Notes

Bank of Scotland 1866 £100 note

Red presentation case containing a pearl necklace and cameo brooch

Hundreds of old miscellaneous foreign coins

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the investigation and have been released pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.

