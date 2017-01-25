Police appeal as man taken to hospital after group attack in Hartlepool

A man needed hospital treatment after being attacked by a group in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for information after the 27-year-old was assaulted on a grassed area off Owton Manor Lane and Jarvis Walk on Saturday.

The incident happened between 3am and 7am.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "The victim was approached by a group of males who attacked him.

"He suffered cuts to his forehead and face and he was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

"It is believed a group of three to four males are responsible for the attack and one of them is described as having brown hair and wearing a blue jacket.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective Constable Steve Theaker on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."