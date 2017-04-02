Police appeal for CCTV of car involved in horror smash

Police have appealed for help after a serious road accident in County Durham.

The incident occurred around 5.30am today, and involved a silver Ford Focus.

It is believed the vehicle set off from Middlestone Moor and headed down Clyde Terrace towards Spennymoor town centre, losing control near Barclays Bank and colliding heavily with street furniture.

A number of people were believed to have been in the car and police are keen to speak to them and any witnesses to the collision.

In addition the vehicle may be caught on CCTV from houses or retail premises along the route.

Anyone who is able to help should contact Police on 101 or the collision unit 0191 3752159 reference DHM-02042017-010