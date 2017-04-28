Police appeal for witnesses to Hartlepool collision

Witnesses to a collision between a pedestrian and a car are being urged to come forward.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which involved a 65-year-old man and a black Nissan Juke in the car park of Sainsburys at Middle Warren Local Centre on Mulberry Rise in Hartlepool.

The incident happened on Easter Monday, April 17, at around 4pm and the pedestrian needed treatment for an injured foot.

The driver of the vehicle, described as a young white male, of slim build with short hair, initially stopped at the scene, but has not contacted police and officers would like him to come forward.

Anyone who may know the identity of the driver or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Marie Scott on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.