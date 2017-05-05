Police appeal over Hartlepool arson

Police are appealing for information in connection with an arson at a former ambulance station in Hartlepool.

Fire crews were called to the derelict building on the junction of Wooler Road and Elwick Road at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 3.

The road was closed between the junctions of Wooler Road/Elwick Road and Elwick Road/Park Avenue whilst fire crews tackled the blaze.

Cleveland Police are treating the fire as arson and are appealing for anyone with information to contact PC Anthony Williamson of Hartlepool Police on 101.