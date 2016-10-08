Police appeal to find man one week after he went missing

Police are re-appealing for help to find a man one week since he went missing.

Tobogo Magadlela, 25, left an address in Lightfoot Grove, Stockton at around 5.15am on Saturday, October 1.

He was wearing white Nike tracksuit bottoms, a grey hooded top and was carrying a carrier bag.

He was captured shortly after 5.15am on CCTV on Bridge Road in Stockton, near to Burger King, but there have been no subsequent sightings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.