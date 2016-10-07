Police hunt for man who 'should not be approached' and is wanted for prison recall

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is wanted for an emergency prison recall after being released on licence.

Darren Waugh, 33, is thought to have recently been in various locations in the Durham area, particularly Brandon and Ushaw Moor.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: "We are advising he should not be approached so if you know where he may be, please contact 101 immediately.

"Or if you have any information about his whereabouts you can also contact Detective Constable Meisuria from Durham safeguarding unit on 101 ext 75 2809."