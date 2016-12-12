Police issue appeal as cars broken into in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for information after three cars were broken into in a Hartlepool street.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 30, on Ashgrove Avenue.

Police say candles, tea light holders and a Tom Tom sat-nav were among the items taken from a Volkswagen Golf, Mercedes Sprinter and Vauxhall Zafira.

A Cleveland Police spokesman added: “It is believed two women were in the area at the time of the thefts and officers would like them to come forward as they may be able to assist with inquiries.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the identity of those responsible, is asked to contact DC Phil Lamb on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.