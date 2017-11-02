Police probe shop robbery in Peterlee

Police are investigation a robbery at a shop in Peterlee this morning.

The incident happened at about 10.30am at McColl’s in the Oakerside Drive area of the town.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police said the members of staff in the shop were left shaken by the ordeal.

The suspect is described as aged 25-35, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 1ins tall, and of large build.

He was wearing a dark grey hooded top with white cords from the hood, red gloves, dark blue trousers or tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101 and quote incident number DHM-02112017-0126.

A spokesman said: "This incident has shook up the members of staff, please if you have any information at all get in touch, anonymously if you want to, with police at the first opportunity."