Police say serious assault and petrol attack in Hartlepool are linked

Police in Hartlepool are hunting a group of males after two serious incidents which took place overnight.

A man needed hospital treatment after being attacked with weapons at about 8pm on Owton Manor Lane, near Forres Walk, according to police.

At about 1am, meanwhile, windows were smashed at a home on De Hallivand Way before petrol was poured into the property, while a black Mercedes car had its windows smashed.

Police are linking the two incidents, and have so far arrested a 38-year-old man, who has been released on bail.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to two incidents which happened overnight in Hartlepool.

"The first incident happened at around 8pm yesterday on Owton Manor Lane, near Forres Walk.

"A group of four or five males assaulted a 23-year-old man with weapons.

"He was left with a deep laceration to his head and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

"The suspects left the scene in a black pick-up vehicle.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

"A 21-year-old man has been interviewed voluntarily.

"At around 1am this morning, a group of four or five males attended an address on De Hallivand Way and smashed the windows at the property and damaged a black Mercedes car parked outside.

"Petrol was poured through the smashed windows into the property.

"Officers are linking the two incidents at this time and would appeal for any witnesses to these incidents to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Temporary Detective Sergeant Simon Clark from Hartlepool Volume Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."