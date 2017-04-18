Police thank public for help in snaring burglar

Officers in Peterlee have thanked a resident for vigilance in helping to track down a thief.

A 37-year-old woman from Horden was arrested for stealing clothes from a washing line and a garden ornament in Ash Crescent, Horden on Thursday, April 13, at around 6.45am.

She admitted the thefts and the other woman who was with her was not arrested.

The clothing was recovered and returned back to it’s owner, but the garden ornament, a Buddha statue, is still missing.

The woman told officers she had dropped and broken the statue, but police say if anyone finds it can they ring 101 quoting incident number DHM-13042017 – 0040.

Because of admissions made in interview the woman was placed on the Durham Constabulary Checkpoint programme, which aims at addressing the underlying issues contributing to offending, and she was given a Community Protection Warning in relation to going through bins.

A force spokesman, said: "Peterlee Police would like to thank the member of the public who rang the police in relation to these females. It was because of her vigilance and the police response that the clothing was able to be returned.

"Can we re-iterate that if you see anyone suspicious and think the police should attend, please ring 101 and make a report."