Rabbits stolen from Hartlepool primary school by ‘spiteful’ thieves

Primary school pupils have been left heartbroken after thieves stole two rabbits from their school building.

It happened at Barnard Grove Primary School at the weekend.

Hilary Timothy of Barnard Grove Primary School with one of the school's rabbits.

The front of a hutch was taken off before a baby rabbit which is just weeks old and its mother were swiped.

Five baby rabbits remain at the school and police are investigating the incident.

Deputy headteacher Janine Thompson said: “We are all still reeling and heart-broken at the discovery first thing this morning that our mummy rabbit and one of her young babies had been stolen.

“The front of the hutch was ripped off and the rabbits taken some time on Sunday night.

“The staff and pupils are devastated that someone, who is more than likely part of our school community, could do such a spiteful and selfish thing.

“We’d taken the rabbits to our hearts and they were already loved by the children.

“We’re now concentrating on doing our utmost to raise the remaining five babies, who are only three weeks old.

“Following advice from the vets, they are being bottle-fed with kitten milk in an attempt to make sure we give them the best chance.

“The police have been notified so if anyone knows anything at all about their whereabouts, please get in touch with us or them.”

Ms Thompson added: “The children are absolutely devastated.

“We’ve had a lot of messages from parents who have offered to help, which we appreciate, but we’ve heard nothing about who has done it.

“A post we put up on Facebook has had 22,000 views so far.

“You try to do something nice for the children and then this happens.

“We’ve only had them since the summer, so it’s a bit soul destroying.”

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: “We have a report of the theft from Barnard Grove School.

“Two rabbits were taken and we received the report yesterday.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”