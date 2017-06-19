Rare little tern eggs stolen from conservation site

​Eggs from one of the UK’s rarest seabirds have been stolen from a conservation site.

The eggs were stolen from the Little Tern Recovery Project, at Crimdon, near Blackhall Rocks, on Saturday, June 17.

The project is run by the RSPB and offers protection for the birds, which have become one of the UK’s rarest breeding seabirds due to climate change and human disturbance.

A Durham Constabiulary spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen any suspicious behaviour in the area or knows anything about the incident is asked to call PC James Hanson on 101, quoting incident number 0136 of June 17, 2017.

"The site is fenced off to the public and people are being reminded not to enter the fenced off area, and keep their dogs on a lead."