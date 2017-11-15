Sentimental jewellery and collectors coins stolen in burglary in Hartlepool

An appeal has been launched after sentimental items of jewellery and collectors coins were stolen in a burglary in Hartlepool.

Police say the burglary took place at a house in Ventnor Avenue on Monday, October 30.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Sentimental items of jewellery and collectors coins were stolen in a burglary in Hartlepool.

"The burglary happened between 8am and 11am on the morning of Monday, October 30 at an address in Ventnor Avenue.

"The jewellery stolen included a gold signet rope ring, a Cubic Zirconia ring with leaves and a gold bracelet and necklace.

"The stolen coins are the size of a one pence coin. One is a UK gold sovereign, issue date 2001 with the issue number 05818. This featured a man on a horse with a dragon.

"The second coin is silver, with the issue date 2006 with the issue number 31 and featuring St George and the dragon.

"Anyone with information with regards to the burglary, those responsible or the whereabouts of the stolen items is asked to contact DC Anthony Wallace from Hartlepool Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."