Stabbing victim claimed her ex took drugs and tried to push her down stairs

A woman who was stabbed by her former partner today gave evidence to a jury from her hospital bed.

Semhar Kidani is paralysed on one side following the attack by Alex Gebreys last November.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard Ms Kidani was well enough to be questioned briefly, but would not be asked directly about being stabbed.

Nigel Soppitt, for Gebreys, said he had not previously threatened to kill Ms Kidani, as she claimed.

Ms Kidani, speaking via a videolink from James Cook Memorial Hospital in Middlesbrough, said he had threatened to kill her more than once.

Mr Soppitt put it to Ms Kidani she had been bad tempered and argumentative during the couple's relationship.

But she said it was Gebreys who was bad tempered and argumentative.

Ms Kidani said Gebreys had tried to push her down stairs and had taken 'drugs with cigarettes', but she couldn't be sure if he had taken cocaine. He denied both allegations.

The court heard earlier Gebreys admitted sneaking into Ms Kidani's house in Stephen Street, Hartlepool, in the early hours, and stabbing her as she lay in bed.

He told police he intended to frighten her.

Gebreys, 30 of no fixed abode, admits wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on November 23 last year.

He denies attempted murder on the same date.

Proceeding.