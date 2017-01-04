Steward left injured after club burglary

A club steward was left injured after being assaulted during a burglary.

The man was hurt as a man burgled Trimdon Colliery and Deaf Hill Working Men’s Club, County Durham, in the early hours of Friday.

An intruder had smashed a window to get into the building.

It is belived that the club’s fruit machines were targeted, but no money was taken in the raid.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary, which happened shortly before 2am, is asked to call Durham Police on the 101 line, quoting reference DHM-30122016-0025.