Sunderland Facebook yob launched sledgehammer attack on grandad's home

A Facebook brute smashed his way into a grandad's home with a sledgehammer over a "liked" photograph on his former girlfriend's profile.

Jordan Cuthill was "massively offended" when he saw his former partner's picture had come to the attention of the married grandad on the social media site and that it had been "liked" by him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 26-year-old initially used his own profile to post remarks and messages which were directed at the grandad and grew more and more threatening.

The Internet exchanges took a sinister twist in the early hours of July 17 when Cuthill raided his victim's home, with two pals, while he and his family were asleep.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks told the court: "It was around 6am, he woke to the sound of his kitchen door being smashed in.

"He ran down into the kitchen and could see the defendant, holding a sledgehammer above his head, with two other males.

"He said he looked completely crazy and spaced out, he had a grin on his face."

Cuthill left the house in Houghton without causing any injury.

But a little girl who was asleep in the house that night was "scared to death" by what happened and other family members were left in fear.

The court heard after the raid was reported to the police, Cuthill, who already had a criminal record, took to Facebook again and threatened he would have the victim killed if he did not withdraw the complaint.

Cuthill, of Swaledale Crescent, Houghton, admitted affray, causing criminal damage and witness intimidation.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to two years' imprisonment, suspended for two years with rehabilitation requirements and a four-month, night time, curfew.

The judge said the main reason that the jail term could be suspended was that Cuthill had been behind bars on remand since his arrest, the longest time he has ever spent in custody.

The judge said Cuthill's behaviour was "juvenile, ridiculous and criminal" .

She told Cuthill he needed to "adjust to the way of Facebook".

Judge Rippon added: "Young women put pictures on Facebook in the hope people will like it and lots of people do.

"It doesn't mean more than that."

Paul Rooney, defending, said Cuthill has a job offer, which he is keen to take up immediately.

The court heard Cuthill has told officials that the time on remand has done him "the world of good".