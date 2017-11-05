Teenager arrested as Sunderland take on Middlesbrough

A teenager is one of two people arrested during the Wear-Tees derby today.

The arrests, by Cleveland Police, come as Middlesbrough FC took on Sunderland AFC at the Riverside Stadium.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of historical missile throwing in connection with a reported offence, last month.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially/aggravated harassment and causing alarm/distress with words.

Both men are currently in custody.