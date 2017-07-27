Three arrests after police chase of stolen car

Three arrests were made after a 'lengthy' police chase of a stolen car which started in Teesside Park last night.

Police received reports of a vehicle driving erratically at the park, and when it failed to stop, a pursuit followed.

Three of the car's tyres were eventually burst by a stinger.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Following reports of a vehicle driving erratically at Teesside Park, officers arrived to find this vehicle doing hand brake turns.

"After it failed to stop, a lengthy pursuit followed around Stockton, before crossing border into Darlington.

"Units from both forces were involved and eventually the vehicle succumbed to the hedgehogs revenge, after three tyres were stung on the edge of Sadberge.

"All three occupants were detained and arrested.

"The passengers were arrested on suspicion of TWOC, whilst the driver was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, fail to stop, no insurance and no licence as well as drug driving after providing a positive roadside sample.

"The vehicle was recovered and the keeper notified.

"The young men involved remain with us until they are interviewed this morning."