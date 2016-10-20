Three teenagers released on bail in Jodie Wilkinson murder investigation

Three teenagers have released on bail in the murder investigation into the death of a North East woman.

Jodie Wilkinson, 27, died after being stabbed in a North East street on Monday.

Ms Wilkinson and a 25-year-old man were walking in Stanhope Street in the Arthurs Hill area of Newcastle shortly before 3.50pm when they became involved in an altercation with a group.

The pair were attacked by the group and suffered stab wounds.

On Thursday, October 20, officers arrested three youths- two males and one female aged 14 and 15- in connection with her death.

The three teenagers arrested yesterday have now been released on bail.

An 18-year-old man had earlier been released on police bail.

Five men remain in police custody and enquiries are ongoing. In total nine people have now been arrested as part of the investigation.

The investigation is on-going and police are still extremely keen to hear from anyone with any information into the incident to contact them.

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to call police on 101 or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.