Thug found guilty of stamping on partner after drinking session

A man who claimed his partner was a liar and an alcoholic has been convicted of assaulting her after a night out.

Paul Amerigo punched the woman in the face and stamped on her as she lay on the floor, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The couple had enjoyed a night out in Hartlepool, but Amerigo’s behaviour became increasingly odd after they returned home before he attacked her.

In his defence, Amerigo claimed the woman had abused him ‘many times’ during their relationship. He claimed she attacked him after the night out, and he had only taken hold of her arms to restrain her.

Amerigo, 39, of York Road, Hartlepool, denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm on January 31, but was convicted after a trial lasting two days.

He denied common assault on March 7, when he is alleged to have pushed his partner during an argument over who should have the television following the break-up of their relationship.

Amerigo said he could not have assaulted the woman because he was holding the television at the time.

The jury found him not guilty of common assault.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton adjourned sentence until October 27 and bailed Amerigo.

The judge told Amerigo: “I want to know what probation has to say about you, particularly their assessment of any risk you may pose to future partners.”