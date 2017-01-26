Trio appear in court in connection with string of bank robberies

Three men have appeared in court following an armed robbery on a bank in Horden.

The trio have been remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The charges are in connection with a robbery at the TSB branch on Blackhills Road, Horden, on September 21 last year.

They also relate to two robberies in Greater Manchester and one in Lancashire.

Officers from Durham Constabulary and Greater Manchester Police worked together over the case.

Lee Tansey, 39, from Weaste, Salford, Greater Manchester, Anthony Gough, 36, of West Derby, Liverpool, and Christopher Reuben, 31, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester, were charged over the incident.

All three appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court today and were remanded in custody.