Two arrested over robbery at TSB bank in Horden

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a robbery at a County Durham bank.

The TSB branch in Blackhills Road, Horden, was targeted by a three-man gang at about 10.45am on Wednesday, September 21.

The robbers were thought to be armed with crowbars and a wooden stick.

Two female staff were injured and treated for minor injuries by ambulance crews at the scene, and two other women, members of the public, were also injured but did not need treatment.

A car thought to be linked to the incident was discovered burnt out on the Cotsford Park Estate area of the village.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police, who are investigating the raid, said: "Two males have been arrested and have now been released on police bail. They are not from the North East region.

"Detectives from Peterlee CID are working with colleagues from a number of police forces to gather and assess evidence.

"Detective Constable Chris Woollett from Peterlee CID would still like to hear from anybody that has information to offer and encourages contact to be made via 101 or Crimestoppers."