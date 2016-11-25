Two men arrested over alleged robberies in Hartlepool

Police have arrested two men in connection with two alleged robberies in Hartlepool, and one of the men in connection with an alleged stabbing. All the alleged offences are currently believed to be linked.

A 31 year old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery including one reported to have taken place at Coral Bookmakers yesterday and one on November 23 in which a vehicle was allegedly stolen. He was further arrested on suspicion of an assault on a man in Church Street, Hartlepool, in the early hours of today.

A 30 year old man was also arrested on suspicion of the robbery reported to have taken place at Coral Bookmaker yesterday.

Both face questioning in due course and inquiries into all the alleged offences are ongoing.