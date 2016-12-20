Two more arrests in Mark Shaw murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of north east man Mark Shaw have arrested two more people

Durham Constabulary said Mark’s body was found in one of the bedrooms of his house in Pine Street, Grange Villa, County Durham, on Saturday evening.

The 29-year-old died from a stab wound but had also been subjected to a severe and prolonged assault, which detectives believe probably started late on the Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Late last night and early this morning they arrested a 22-year-old man, from Stanley on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old woman, from Grange Villa, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police say the man remains in custody and will be questioned later today, while the woman has been released on police bail until the end of February.

It brings the total number of arrests to six.

An 18-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder while a man and woman, both aged 19, have been released on police bail until the end of February pending further enquiries. A 25-year-old man who was arrested has been released no further action.

Det Supt Adrian Green said; "The search teams will be at work in the Grange Villa area throughout today and indeed for much of the week. We are carrying out extensive work to recover forensic and other evidence as part of this investigation.

"Unless there is a significant development, I do not expect to make further arrests in connection with this case.

"As you can expect Mark’s family are distraught by what has happened. We are keeping them up to date with every key stage of our investigation and we have two very experienced detectives working as family liaison officers."

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers, 0800 555111.