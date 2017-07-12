Watch: Moment 82-miles-per-hour Hartlepool drink-driver crashes into lamp-post

Police have released footage of a drink-driver during a high-speed chase which ended with him crashing into a lamp-post.

Ryan Dowson, 23, of Dunbar Road, Hartlepool, reached speeds of up to 82 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone after borrowing his partner's car without her knowledge.

Ryan Dowson crashes his partner's vehicle into a lamp-post.

Officers recorded the pursuit through the Owton Manor, Wynyard Road, Brierton Lane and Catcote Road areas of the town in the early hours of April 23.

Dowson is now behind bars for 10 months after admitting a string of offences at Teesside Crown Court earlier this week.

