Witness appeal after man seriously injured in Horden crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the A1086 in Horden where a man was seriously injured.

Two cars - blue Vauxhall Frontera, travelling east and a silver Ford Focus, travelling west - collided near to South Crescent on the A1086, Thorpe Road, just after 6pm on Friday, April 21.

The driver of the Focus, a 41-year-old local man, was taken to North Tees Hospital with serious injuries and has since been transferred to James Cook Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The driver of the Frontera, a 59-year-old man and his passengers, both women aged 31 and 42, all from Horden, sustained minor injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have Dash Cam footage or may have witnessed the collision to call 101 quoting incident 434 of April 21.