Woman fighting for life after suffering serious neck injuries in Hartlepool attack

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital with serious neck injuries after being attacked in Hartlepool

Police were called to a house in Stephen Street, Hartlepool, at around 3.20am this morning.

A 24-year-old woman was found with serious neck injuries and was taken to hospital.

She is said to be in a "critical condition" and her injuries have been described as "life changing".

Police say they are now trying to find a man who "may have information" about the incident.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "A 24-year- old woman was found with serious neck injuries and is currently in a critical condition in hospital. Her injuries have been described as 'life changing'.

"Detectives are currently carrying out enquiries to trace a man who may have information to assist the investigation."

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area of Stephen Street in the early hours of this morning are asked to contact Detective Inspector David

Snaith, at Cleveland Police, on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.